Court Packing: The Left’s Orwellian Redefinition – OpEd

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Democrats threaten court shake-up after Amy Coney Barrett confirmation



Democrats threaten court shake-up after Amy Coney Barrett confirmation Credit: nypost Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett



Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago Biden Reveals Court Reform Plan



Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has finally laid out his plan to explore court reform. He proposed a bipartisan commission of constitutional scholars to study a number of ideas that “go.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:35 Published on October 22, 2020