Appeals Court Rules In Harvard's Favor In Racial Bias Lawsuit Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoA federal appeals court ruled Thursday that Harvard is not violating civil rights laws and does not discriminate against Asian Americans in its admissions process.



"It's one small measure in policy that allows for the diversity of our human experiences and our human dignity to be acknowledged," says OiYan Poon,... Watch VideoA federal appeals court ruled Thursday that Harvard is not violating civil rights laws and does not discriminate against Asian Americans in its admissions process."It's one small measure in policy that allows for the diversity of our human experiences and our human dignity to be acknowledged," says OiYan Poon, 👓 View full article

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 4 hours ago Harvard cleared of racial bias in admission 00:30 A federal appeals court is clearing Harvard of racial bias in admissions. The two-judge panel rejected claims today from an anti-Affirmative Action group accusing the Ivy League University of imposing a "racial penalty" on Asian Americans.

