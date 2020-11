You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nearly 20% Of Americans Wouldn't Un-Invite Loved One With COVID-19 Symptoms To Thanksgiving Dinner



UPI reports Ohio State University found nearly 40% of US residents plan to attend gatherings of ten or more people this holiday season. Despite concerns over the spread of COVID-19, one-third of.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published 8 hours ago White House Continues Bloodletting At DHS



The Trump administration has forced two senior officials in the Department of Homeland Security to resign. CNN reports it's the latest losses in a purge of the civilian arm of the US government's.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 9 hours ago Trump Family Divided: Melania and Jared Urge President Trump to Concede



President Trump’s family, and the nation divided over whether Donald Trump should concede to President-Elect Biden. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:29 Published 4 days ago