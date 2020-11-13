US election: Donald Trump's press conference goes viral because of his hair
Donald Trump's first live televised speech since losing the US presidential eelction last weekend went viral - but not for a reason anyone could have expected.Trump spoke at the White House Rose Garden about "Project Warp Speed",...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: 'Whatever happens' - Donald Trump drops subtle election defeat admission during White House appearancePresident Donald Trump has delivered his first public remarks since losing the US election to Joe Biden with an appearance in the White House's Rose Garden.Trump..
New Zealand Herald
Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29Published
How President-Elect Biden Has Managed Trump's Refusal to ConcedeJoe Biden’s first week as president-elect included conversations with world leaders, a little time at his beach house and paying minimal attention to the..
NYTimes.com
Claudia Jordan Says Trump Was 'Nice to Me Because He Wanted to F***'Claudia Jordan thinks Donald Trump was always cool to her because he wanted to get in her pants, and now she's comparing him to folks like Thomas Jefferson...
TMZ.com
White House Rose Garden Garden outside the White House in Washington, D.C., US
AP Top Stories 13 PHere are the top stories for Friday, November 13th: Trump doesn't concede in Rose Garden comments, 2020 election recount starts in Georgia; Two dead after steam..
USATODAY.com
US election: Trump about to break his silence in first public remarks since defeatDonald Trump is expected to speak in public for the first time since losing the US election to Joe Biden six days ago.Trump will reportedly deliver his first..
New Zealand Herald
Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:45Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources