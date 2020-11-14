Airports Bombed In Ethiopia's Tigray Region Amid Fears Of Civil War

A Group Of Protesters Against The Tigray War Made Their Way To The State Capitol Today



The protesters were matching about a civil war that has broken out in Tigray which is a northern region of Ethiopia. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:25 Published 2 days ago

Ethiopia dispute: Parliament approves interim gov’t for Tigray



Internet and phone lines have been cut as airports and airspace close. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:34 Published 1 week ago