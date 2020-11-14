Global  
 

Airports Bombed In Ethiopia's Tigray Region Amid Fears Of Civil War

Newsy Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Airports Bombed In Ethiopia's Tigray Region Amid Fears Of Civil WarWatch VideoEthiopia's Tigray regional government has fired rockets at two airports as a deadly conflict escalates in Africa's second most populous country. 

The fighting erupted after Prime Minister – who is a Nobel Peace Prize winner – took office two years ago. He ended a border war with neighboring Eritrea and freed...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray

Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray 02:57

 Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed says he is not ignoring international warnings over the escalating conflict in the Tigray region.

