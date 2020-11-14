'Flipping states, pancakes and senate seats': Twitter users hijack pro-Trump rally's 'Million MAGA March' hashtag
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () Twitter users, TikTok stars and K-pop fans alike launched an online attack against the pro-Trump ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington, D.C., Saturday, flooding the hashtag with jokes about pancakes in an effort to draw attention away from the march.
Executive Produced By: Pro
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst
https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/
Video Edit: CT
https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/
Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube:
http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe
Check out more of DX...