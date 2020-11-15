British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds 'trying to run government by WhatsApp'
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () Downing Street sources have condemned "vicious and cowardly" attacks on Carrie Symonds, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee, over a series of toxic briefings and counter-briefings that have rocked No 10. Senior insiders...
Dominic Cummings left his north London home on Saturday afternoon but did not answer any of the reporters' questions. Boris Johnson's senior adviser left Downing Street on Friday evening with some media reports saying Mr Cummings has quit his post with immediate effect.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was challenged in the Commons about whohe sided with in the Downing Street power struggle. SNP Cabinet Officespokesman Pete Wishart said the “faceless characters who actually run thiscountry in Number 10 are at each other’s throats”, before referencing BorisJohnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and his senior adviser Doming Cummings. MrWishart asked: “Whose side is he on – Dom’s or Carrie’s?”
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions".
Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have thanked the NHS for their hard work in their first TV appearance together. The pair went on to nominate a number of NHS staff members for The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2020.
Mandatory credit: ITV The Prime Minister and his fiancee have made their firstTV appearance together to praise the nation’s NHS heroes - and thank them forsaving his life. The couple filmed their tribute to frontline workers for thisSunday’s Pride Of Britain Awards on ITV at 9pm.
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has always listened to a "wide range of advisors" and not just Dominic Cummings. Shapps added Cummings' is the..