2020 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 4 at Augusta National

Upworthy Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Live scores, updates and highlights from the final day of the 84th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Woods pleased to progress at Augusta

Woods pleased to progress at Augusta 01:12

 Tiger Woods reflects on safely making it through to the weekend at The Masters after posting a second-round 71 at Augusta National.

