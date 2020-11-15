|
|
2020 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 4 at Augusta National
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Live scores, updates and highlights from the final day of the 84th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Woods pleased to progress at Augusta 01:12
Tiger Woods reflects on safely making it through to the weekend at The Masters after posting a second-round 71 at Augusta National.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
The 2020 Masters: Day 3 Recap
After 54 holes at Augusta National, Dustin Johnson sits atop the leaderboard at -16, tying the Masters 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015
Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:07Published
|
Tiger: I can still make top ten
Tiger Woods says that he hasn't made enough putts and birdies to be in contention of winning The Masters after a long Saturday on the course.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:20Published
|
McIlroy: I played a solid round
Rory McIlroy says he was really satisfied with his Saturday performance but admits he might have given himself too much to do ahead of the last day of The Masters tomorrow.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:32Published
Related news from verified sources
|