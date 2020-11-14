Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today on Saturday at Augusta National

Upworthy Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Live scores, updates and highlights from the third day of the 84th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Tiger: I have belief I can win

Tiger: I have belief I can win 00:25

 Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods has said he is confident he can have success at Augusta as he begins the defence of his title.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

British players speak after day two at the Masters [Video]

British players speak after day two at the Masters

Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose speak to the media after thesecond day of The Masters. Restrictions: Courtesy: ANI. Use within 24hrs - noarchive. Max 3 mins per day. Online only.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Ancer: I was dying to play Masters [Video]

Ancer: I was dying to play Masters

Masters debutant Abraham Ancer says that he has wanted to play at Augusta 'so bad' and is pleased to sit joint top of the leaderboard after an impressive day two display.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:30Published
Frittelli shares early Masters lead [Video]

Frittelli shares early Masters lead

Dylan Frittelli reflects on grabbing a share of the early lead at The Masters with an opening-round 65 at Augusta National.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 Masters leaderboard breakdown, scores: Justin Thomas looks poised to roll as Tiger Woods impresses

 Breaking down the top of the Masters leaderboard through the first day of action at Augusta National
Upworthy