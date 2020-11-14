|
|
2020 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today on Saturday at Augusta National
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Live scores, updates and highlights from the third day of the 84th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Tiger: I have belief I can win 00:25
Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods has said he is confident he can have success at Augusta as he begins the defence of his title.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
British players speak after day two at the Masters
Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose speak to the media after thesecond day of The Masters. Restrictions: Courtesy: ANI. Use within 24hrs - noarchive. Max 3 mins per day. Online only.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
|
Ancer: I was dying to play Masters
Masters debutant Abraham Ancer says that he has wanted to play at Augusta 'so bad' and is pleased to sit joint top of the leaderboard after an impressive day two display.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:30Published
|
Frittelli shares early Masters lead
Dylan Frittelli reflects on grabbing a share of the early lead at The Masters with an opening-round 65 at Augusta National.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:29Published
Related news from verified sources
|