Joe Biden won because elections were rigged: Donald Trump
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () US President Donald Trump, who had refused to concede the election despite an overwhelming defeat in both electoral college and the popular vote, on Sunday appeared for the first time to acknowledge his Democratic rival Joe Biden's victory but reiterated his allegations of fraudulent voting.
