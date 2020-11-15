Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden won because elections were rigged: Donald Trump

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump, who had refused to concede the election despite an overwhelming defeat in both electoral college and the popular vote, on Sunday appeared for the first time to acknowledge his Democratic rival Joe Biden's victory but reiterated his allegations of fraudulent voting.

Refusing to refer to Biden by name,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden supporters celebrate, Trump supporters protest election results in Arizona [Video]

Biden supporters celebrate, Trump supporters protest election results in Arizona

For a second straight weekend, supporters of President Donald Trump protest the results of the election, while Joe Biden supporters celebrate quietly.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:33Published
Supporters of President Trump Protest Election Loss In Boston, Around U.S. [Video]

Supporters of President Trump Protest Election Loss In Boston, Around U.S.

A rally on Saturday around the State House featured Trump supporters insisting the election had been stolen from the incumbent.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published
President Trump Greets Supporters From Motorcade, President-Elect Biden Works On Transition [Video]

President Trump Greets Supporters From Motorcade, President-Elect Biden Works On Transition

With 67 days left in office, President Donald Trump greeted supporters Saturday from his motorcade. Thousands showed up to rally behind him, refusing to accept the president's defeat. Meanwhile,..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump alleges election being 'stolen' as votes push Joe Biden closer to victory

 Donald Trump lambasted election workers and alleged fraud in the states where results from a dwindling set of uncounted votes are pushing Democrat Joe Biden...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DaySBSBelfast Telegraph

News24.com | Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes, Trump at 232

 Democrat Joe Biden has solidified his victory over Donald Trump in the US election with a win in traditionally Republican-leaning Georgia, putting him at 306...
News24 Also reported by •WorldNewsNew Zealand Herald

US Election 2020: Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump, becomes America's President-elect

 The moment has met Joseph R. Biden. The networks have called the US election for Biden. After four full days of waiting patiently for the slow march of vote...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The AgeNew Zealand HeraldSBSUSATODAY.com