Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms, Fauci, while Trump stalls handoff

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms, Fauci, while Trump stalls handoffJoe Biden's scientific advisers will meet with vaccine makers in coming days as the presidential transition remains stalled because of President Donald Trump's refusal to acknowledge that he lost the election. That delayed handoff...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win

Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win 01:07

 Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win. According to 'The New York Times,' Trump told some of his advisers that if Biden is officially declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. he could announce 2024 campaign plans shortly after. He knows...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump's legal battles: How six cases may play out

 Defeated in the election, Trump will soon become a private citizen again. A legal storm awaits him.
BBC News
Cuomo warns of 'legal action' if Trump withholds vaccine [Video]

Cuomo warns of 'legal action' if Trump withholds vaccine

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday (November 15) told a group of church-goers that legal rights will be enforced if U.S. President Donald Trump goes ahead with his intention to withhold the state of New York from future coronavirus vaccine distribution plans.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published
Trump backtracks on acknowledging Biden win [Video]

Trump backtracks on acknowledging Biden win

[NFA] President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes “nothing." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published
Violence erupts after Saturday's pro-Trump rally [Video]

Violence erupts after Saturday's pro-Trump rally

[NFA] Scuffles and violence broke out between Trump supporters and counter-protesters on Saturday (November 15) night, hours after tens of thousands of Trump supporters ventured into Washington to echo his claims of election fraud. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

US election: What mandate? Biden's agenda faces a divided Congress

 President-elect Joe Biden wants to "restore the soul of America". First, he'll need to fix a broken and divided Congress.Biden is rushing headlong into a..
New Zealand Herald

Biden and Harris to discuss economic plans during joint appearance in Wilmington on Monday

 The Democratic duo will speak "on the economic recovery and building back better." The scale of their plans will hinge on control of the Senate.
USATODAY.com

Trump faces criticism over raging COVID-19 crisis as he delays Biden transition and focuses on election

 As Trump remained focused on the election, COVID-19 cases have surged in the USA during November, with the country hitting record new infections.
USATODAY.com

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S. [Video]

Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S.

[NFA] Cities across the United States are imposing new restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of record new coronavirus infections but a top advisor for President-Elect Joe Biden said there are no plans to "shut the whole country down." Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:28Published
Fauci Says U.S. Has Not Appetite For Lockdown [Video]

Fauci Says U.S. Has Not Appetite For Lockdown

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that there was "no appetite" for lockdowns in the US. He said steps like wearing masks and social distancing could be enough to control the pandemic. Fauci appeared on "Good Morning America" on Thursday. "You don't have to take that step that people are trying to avoid." According to Business Insider Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisor recommended a national lockdown that could last between four to six weeks.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Widely Available By April [Video]

Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Widely Available By April

President Trump, in his first public remarks since President-elect Joe Biden was projected the winner of the election, said the COVID-19 vaccine could be widely available as soon as April.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:07Published
Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him [Video]

Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expects an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon," The remarks came after Trump received an update on 'Operation Warp Speed,' an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Dr. Fauci Will Not Advise President-Elect Biden, Here’s Why [Video]

Dr. Fauci Will Not Advise President-Elect Biden, Here’s Why

The infectious disease expert weighs in on the presidential transition and why he won’t quit Trump just yet. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden Says Trump Refusal To Accept Election Result Isn't Affecting Transition

 Joe Biden is taking steps to form a government. He says he's confident his transition to the White House will move forward, despite President Trump's refusal to...
NPR Also reported by •SBSWorldNewsCBS News

Biden Advisers to Meet Vaccine Firms as Trump Stalls Handoff

 Joe Biden's scientific advisers will meet with vaccine makers in coming days as the presidential transition remains stalled because of President Donald Trump's...
Newsmax Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Trump-appointed administrator holding up transition paperwork

 The General Services Administration is so far not signing off on paperwork that begins the official transition process for the incoming Biden administration....
CBS News Also reported by •NPR