US election: Cracks appear in Republican wall as Donald Trump refuses to concede loss to Joe Biden

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge



[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000 deaths per day for the past seven days, a trend last seen in August. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:01 Published on November 16, 1292