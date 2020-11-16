Global  
 

US election: Cracks appear in Republican wall as Donald Trump refuses to concede loss to Joe Biden

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
US election: Cracks appear in Republican wall as Donald Trump refuses to concede loss to Joe BidenRepublicans have largely toed the line when it comes to supporting US President Donald Trump as he refuses to admit his election loss to Democrat challenger Joe Biden. But a notable few are breaking ranks and encouraging him to...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him

Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him 01:29

 President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expects an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon," The remarks came after Trump received an update on 'Operation Warp Speed,' an administration effort to turbocharge development of a vaccine.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

11/15/2020: The 44th President, TikTok

 Barack Obama on his book, President Trump, George Floyd, the divisions in the country, and more; And, is TikTok a harmless app or a threat to U.S. security?
CBS News

Obama's '60 Minutes' Interview Touches on Trump, Racism & Michelle

 Barack Obama laid it all out on the table for '60 Minutes' -- offering advice to President Trump, dishing on how we can overcome systemic racism ... and giving..
TMZ.com

Trump acknowledges Biden’s victory before saying he won't concede

 President Trump on Sunday acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but Mr. Trump then followed up by saying he was not conceding and again alleging..
CBS News

Trump, Trying to Cling to Power, Fans Unrest and Conspiracies

 The president’s refusal to concede has entered a more dangerous phase as he blocks his successor’s transition, withholding intelligence briefings, pandemic..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

U.S. allies welcome Biden's pledge to tackle climate crisis

 President-elect Biden insists the climate will be a top priority for his administration. And for America's allies, there's no time to waste. Roxana Saberi..
CBS News

Biden to announce his transition team

 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will deliver remarks Monday on their long term plans for the country and are set to announce his..
CBS News

AP Top Stories November 15 P

 Here's the latest for Sunday November 15th: Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but won't concede; Thousands attend march to support Trump; Peru's interim..
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

What Biden and other Democrats have proposed for 401(k) plans, home ownership and building wealth

 It's too early to know if these proposals will ever get enacted, especially if Republicans hold onto the Senate, but a few would affect many Americans.
USATODAY.com

There Was No Knockout, So Democrats and G.O.P. Regroup for Next Round

 Voters delivered a convincing victory for Joseph R. Biden Jr. but a split decision for the two parties. Now they face perhaps the most up-for-grabs electoral map..
NYTimes.com
A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge [Video]

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge

[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000 deaths per day for the past seven days, a trend last seen in August. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:01Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden and Harris to discuss economic plans during joint appearance in Wilmington on Monday

 The Democratic duo will speak "on the economic recovery and building back better." The scale of their plans will hinge on control of the Senate.
USATODAY.com

US elections: Donald Trump admits Joe Biden 'won' US presidential election for the first time, then tweets he 'concedes nothing'

 US President Donald Trump has responded in a bitter series of posts after admitting for the first time that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden won the US..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump says Joe Biden 'won' election, but also says he won't concede

 Trump acknowledged for the first time that Biden won the presidential race, even as he repeated false claims that Democrats "rigged" the balloting
USATODAY.com

