Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Iota Bears Down On Already-Battered Nations Of Central America

NPR Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Just two weeks after Hurricane Eta dumped heavy rainfall in the region, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and southern Belize are bracing for Hurricane Iota.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches

Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches 02:23

 Tropical Storm Iota formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday )November 13th) and is heading west toward Honduras and Nicaragua.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean Sea with 40 mph winds [Video]

Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean Sea with 40 mph winds

The National Hurricane Season said Friday that Tropical Depression 31 has become Tropical Storm Iota. This is the 30th named storm of the season.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:29Published
Hurricane Eta rocks Guatemala with strong winds and rain [Video]

Hurricane Eta rocks Guatemala with strong winds and rain

Hurricane Eta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 Hurricane.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Central America still on high alert as Hurricane Eta kills dozens [Video]

Central America still on high alert as Hurricane Eta kills dozens

Heavy rains are continuing across the region, increasing the risk of potentially deadly flooding and mudslides.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Category 5 Hurricane Iota barrels toward Central America, 'catastrophic' damage expected

 A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is approaching the same part of Central America battered by a similarly powerful Hurricane Eta less than two weeks ago.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comUpworthyBelfast TelegraphSky NewsSBSCTV News

Iota Becomes 30th Named Storm in a Record-Breaking Season

 Tropical Storm Iota is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend as it approaches the coast of Central America, according to the National...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and Nicaragua

Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and Nicaragua Evacuations of coastal areas of Honduras are under way as a second hurricane in as many weeks is forecast to hit Central America. Forecasters say Tropical Storm...
WorldNews Also reported by •CTV News