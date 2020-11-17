Kamala Harris speaks first, Joe Biden goes next: Pattern slowly emerges

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaking first and leading into Joe Biden's remarks is slowly but surely becoming a signature one-two maneuver that could define our visual recall of the post-January 21, 2021 White House power duo.
In her first set of prepared remarks Monday on the tanking US economy, Vice President elect...
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday offered his congratulations for holding 'free and fair elections.'
However, he didn't offer them towards his own country. Nor has he recognized President-elect..