WEB EXTRA: U.S Rep. Brian Mast says he'll wait for court battles before calling Joe Biden president-elect



U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., wavered on acknowledging that Joe Biden was the president-elect, saying Tuesday that he is waiting on the pending court cases filed by the Trump administration.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:46 Published 6 days ago