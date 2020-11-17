Hurricane Iota could spark humanitarian crisis in storm-ravaged region, aid organizations warn
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Hurricane Iota, which made landfall on the coast of Nicaragua late Monday, could spark a humanitarian crisis in the storm-ravaged region, according to aid organizations.
