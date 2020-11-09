Nick Jonas returning to 'The Voice'

Wochit Tech - Published 1 hour ago Video Credit:- Published Nick Jonas Returning To The Judge's Chair On 'The Voice' 00:32 NBC has announced that Nick Jonas is returning to The Voice. The singer and actor will be returning as a coach in Season 20. John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson will be joining Jonas on the judge's panel. Jonas made his debut as a coach on the hit singing competition in Season 18,. Jonas...