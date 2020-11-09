Nick Jonas returning to 'The Voice'

NBC has announced that Nick Jonas is returning to The Voice. The singer and actor will be returning as a coach in Season 20. John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson will be joining Jonas on the judge's panel. Jonas made his debut as a coach on the hit singing competition in Season 18,. Jonas...
"Dash & Lily" co-stars Dante Brown, Troy Iwata, Austin Abrams and Midori Francis tell ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman about their new holiday series and what it was like working alongside executive producer..
Dante Brown and Troy Iwata tell ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman what it was like working alongside Nick Jonas on their new holiday series "Dash & Lily", which Jonas executive produced and appears alongside..