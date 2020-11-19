Global  
 

Walz-ordered four-week sports 'pause' ends Minnesota prep football, volleyball seasons

Upworthy Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Gov. Tim Walz's shutdown of youth and high school sports until mid-December delays the start of winter sports as part of new...
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Walz To Announce Winter Sports Restrictions

Walz To Announce Winter Sports Restrictions 02:27

 The Minnesota Department of Health says sports are the top source of COVID outbreaks in Minnesota, reports Jeff Wagner (2:27).WCCO 4 News At 10 - November 17, 2020

