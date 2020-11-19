Walz-ordered four-week sports 'pause' ends Minnesota prep football, volleyball seasons

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Friday Night Blitz: Kaukauna routs Wrightstown in rare non-conference matchup



Friday Night Blitz: Kaukauna routs Wrightstown in rare non-conference matchup Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 04:28 Published 3 weeks ago High School Sports Rally: Friday Night Roundup



Mike Max reports on all the Friday night football in Minnesota (3:09). High School Sports Rally - October 23, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:09 Published on October 24, 2020 MSU, U of M, Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and prep football All on Press Pass



On the first Press Pass of Season 8! Jack Ebling , Rico Beard and Tom Crawford covered college football, Michigan State University and University of Michigan , Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and.. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 59:29 Published on September 28, 2020