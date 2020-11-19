Global  
 

North Korea Set To Offer World Glimpse Of Its Prowess – Analysis

Eurasia Review Thursday, 19 November 2020
North Korea Set To Offer World Glimpse Of Its Prowess – AnalysisIn the next two months, North Korea’s latest test of an ICBM-type, long-range missile or a nuclear weapon may occur. Such activity is traditional for Pyongyang. It conducted such actions shortly after the inaugurations of both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In this cycle, the thinking is that Pyongyang will opt to...
