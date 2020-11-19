Global  
 

Pakistan court awards 10 years jail to JUD chief Hafiz Saeed, 2 others in terror financing cases

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
An anti-terrorism court in Punjab province has awarded 10-year imprisonment to Jamat-ud-Dawa (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed and other top leaders of the organisation in at least two cases related to terror-financing.

As per the court order, the authorities have been directed to confiscate the properties of Hafiz Saeed along with the...
