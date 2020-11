A TikToker is attempting to beat Bella Poarch's TikTok likes record with pumpkin video



For some odd reason, the internet loves it when inanimate objects try to dethrone influencers and beat them at their own game.In January 2019, for instance, Instagram users from all over the world..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:03 Published on October 22, 2020