Donald Trump to meet Michigan leaders in bid to subvert election
Michigan state legislators headed to the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump made an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile attempt to block Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state and subvert the results of the 2020...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden transition team forced to build its own cybersecurity protectionsPhoto by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to take over from President Donald Trump, but his transition team isn’t..
The Verge
Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48Published
Michigan lawmakers meet with Trump as he continues to fight election resultsPresident Trump is meeting with several Michigan Republican lawmakers as the state move towards certifying its election results, showing President-elect Joe..
CBS News
'Certify the results!' -activists to MI lawmaker
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published
Michigan State of the United States of America
Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
What We Know About Trump's Election Meeting with Michigan OfficialsTwo of the state’s leading Republicans are headed to the White House on Friday, as the president continues his efforts to subvert the election results in their..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Native American voters critical to Biden's success in ArizonaBiden received strong support from Native American voters in Arizona, a state he won by roughly 12,000 votes.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources