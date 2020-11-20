Global  
 

Donald Trump to meet Michigan leaders in bid to subvert election

New Zealand Herald Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump to meet Michigan leaders in bid to subvert electionMichigan state legislators headed to the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump made an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile attempt to block Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state and subvert the results of the 2020...
Biden transition team forced to build its own cybersecurity protections

 Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to take over from President Donald Trump, but his transition team isn’t..
The Verge
Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany [Video]

Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans on Friday is not an "advocacy meeting" and will not include campaign officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, without providing further details of the meeting agenda.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published

Michigan lawmakers meet with Trump as he continues to fight election results

 President Trump is meeting with several Michigan Republican lawmakers as the state move towards certifying its election results, showing President-elect Joe..
CBS News
'Certify the results!' -activists to MI lawmaker [Video]

'Certify the results!' -activists to MI lawmaker

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, who arrived at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, was met by a swarm of protesters demanding that he "certify the results" of the presidential election in his state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office' [Video]

Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'

President-elect Joe Biden's campaign legal advisor Bob Bauer on Friday said he sees no legal basis for overturning the Michigan election results as President Donald Trump meets with Michigan lawmakers at White House in his attempt to challenge Biden's win.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

What We Know About Trump's Election Meeting with Michigan Officials

 Two of the state’s leading Republicans are headed to the White House on Friday, as the president continues his efforts to subvert the election results in their..
NYTimes.com

Native American voters critical to Biden's success in Arizona

 Biden received strong support from Native American voters in Arizona, a state he won by roughly 12,000 votes.
CBS News

WATCH: Michigan GOP legislative leaders arrive in Washington ahead of meeting with Trump [Video]

WATCH: Michigan GOP legislative leaders arrive in Washington ahead of meeting with Trump

President Donald Trump has summoned Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:44Published
GOP Senators Turn On Trump [Video]

GOP Senators Turn On Trump

“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.” Sen. Mitt Romney condemned President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the election.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published
President Trump To Meet With Two GOP Michigan Lawmakers As He Tries To Overturn Joe Biden Victory [Video]

President Trump To Meet With Two GOP Michigan Lawmakers As He Tries To Overturn Joe Biden Victory

Debra Alfarone reports the Trump campaign is running out of ways to overturn Biden's election win.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:42Published

Trump Legal Efforts Falter in Bid to Undo Biden’s Presumptive Victory

 Michigan judge rejects Republican bid to prevent certification of election results in predominantly Democratic Detroit area, undercutting prospects of similar...
VOA News Also reported by •UpworthyWorldNewsHinduNew Zealand HeraldBelfast Telegraph

Trump has reportedly given up hopes of overturning battleground defeats and is trying to delay a final vote count in a desperate bid to throw Biden's victory into doubt

 Biden will not officially be President-elect until the electoral college meets in mid-December and confirms the next president.
Business Insider

Pennsylvania court deals blow to Trump campaign’s bid to overturn Biden win

 Supreme court justices ruled observers were not blocked from the counting and also reversed a decision allowing observers within 6ft
Upworthy Also reported by •HinduWorldNewsNew Zealand HeraldBelfast TelegraphNews24