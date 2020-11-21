Donald Trump's options narrow as Michigan pushes on with certifying Biden victory
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump's bid to overturn Joe Biden's projected victory in the US presidential election took another knock on Friday after Michigan lawmakers agreed there was nothing to stop the state making its results official.
