Covid 19 coronavirus: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to receive International Emmy for virus briefings

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to receive International Emmy for virus briefingsNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo is to receive an International Emmy award for his once-daily televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic that killed tens of thousands of New Yorkers this spring.The International Academy of Television...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: You're '100% wrong': Cuomo spars with reporter over school closures

You're '100% wrong': Cuomo spars with reporter over school closures 02:16

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday had a heated exchange with a reporter, when he was asked whether New York City still has "the ability to close its schools." Following Cuomo's news conference, the New York City mayor said the city would halt in-person learning starting on Thursday.

