Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets stun NBA with giant Gordon Hayward contract

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 2 days ago Colin Cowherd: LaMelo Ball will be wildly entertaining with Hornets, but he's not a game changer | THE HERD 05:07 LaMelo Ball became the third Ball brother to be selected in the Top 3 of the NBA draft last night after being chosen by Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets. Colin Cowherd shares what his expectations are for LaMelo as he enters the league.