Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Pfizer said on Friday that it is asking US regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic—but not until after a long, hard winter. The action comes days after Pfizer Inc and its German...
