After Twitter, Facebook to transfer presidential accounts to Joe Biden
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () After Twitter, Facebook has now confirmed it will also transfer the official POTUS account on its platform to President-elect Joe Biden after he is inaugurated on January 20, regardless of whether incumbent leader Donald Trump concedes before that.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will not pursue a national lockdown to combat the coronavirus. "I am not gonna shut down the economy, period," Biden said Thursday. No national shutdown." Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories....
NPR reports that Judge Merrick Garland is under serious consideration by Joe Biden to serve as Attorney General. In 2016, Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by then-President Barack Obama. He..