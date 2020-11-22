Global  
 

After Twitter, Facebook to transfer presidential accounts to Joe Biden

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
After Twitter, Facebook has now confirmed it will also transfer the official POTUS account on its platform to President-elect Joe Biden after he is inaugurated on January 20, regardless of whether incumbent leader Donald Trump concedes before that.

Twitter on Friday said it was going to transfer the @POTUS account to Biden the...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Biden Will Not Pursue National Lockdown For COVID-19 Response

Biden Will Not Pursue National Lockdown For COVID-19 Response 00:33

 JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will not pursue a national lockdown to combat the coronavirus. "I am not gonna shut down the economy, period," Biden said Thursday. No national shutdown." Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories....

