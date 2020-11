You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gordon Hayward Shares Adorable -- And Hilarious -- Photo Of His New Son



Celtics forward Gordon Hayward had a little fun sharing the first photo of him and his new son, Gordon Jr. -- or GT has the baby is known. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:40 Published on September 30, 2020

Related news from verified sources NBA Rumors: Pacers Trying For Gordon Hayward Sign And Trade With Celtics The only way the Indiana Pacers can land Gordon Hayward is through a sign and trade, and it appears they're keeping that door open.

Upworthy 2 days ago