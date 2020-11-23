Global  
 

'About Half A Scaramucci': Twitter reacts to Donald Trump dumping Sidney Powell from legal team

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
'About Half A Scaramucci': Twitter reacts to Donald Trump dumping Sidney Powell from legal teamTwitter users have reacted to the surprising news today that Donald Trump had dumped one of its top lawyers, Sidney Powell, and implied she had never been a part of his legal team, just days after she headed a press conference on...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team

You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team 00:44

 Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team. Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election from President Donald Trump. The conspiracy, Powell claimed, involved hacking voting machines and...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Donald Trump aims to box in Joe Biden on foreign policy

 On its way out the door, the Trump administration is enacting new rules, regulations and orders that it hopes will box in President-elect Joe Biden's..
New Zealand Herald
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

Antony Blinken likely to be nominated as Secretary of State under Biden administration

 Read full article ANI23 November 2020, 3:20 am·3-min read Former US Deputy Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (File photo) Washington [US], November 23 (ANI):..
WorldNews

Trump Team Disavows Lawyer Who Peddled Conspiracy Theories on Voting

 President Trump’s campaign issued a striking repudiation of Sidney Powell, who had offered up widely derided conspiracy theories as she tried to aid the..
NYTimes.com

Sidney Powell Sidney Powell American attorney

US election: Donald Trump dumps Sidney Powell from legal team after eye-opening remarks

 US President Donald Trump has taken the extraordinary step of distancing himself from one of the top lawyers trying to keep him in power.The move comes as..
New Zealand Herald

Tucker Carlson gives 'update' after segment on Sidney Powell, voter fraud draws backlash

 Tucker Carlson is issuing an "update" after a segment on his Fox News show about Sidney Powell's voter fraud allegations drew backlash.
USATODAY.com

Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment' [Video]

Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment'

In a bid to overturn the presidential election, President Donald Trump has set his legal team upon courtrooms across the country. The team, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump: ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’ [Video]

Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump: ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’

Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump: ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’. President-elect Joe Biden spoke bluntly about Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published
Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won' [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won'

Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory for the first time this weekend by tweeting “he won”. He made it clear he will continue to mount a legal challenge and try to overturn..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:35Published

Attorney Sidney Powell Responds To Trump Team Distancing Themselves From Her: ‘#KrakenOnSteroids’

 Attorney Sidney Powell, who on Sunday was tossed under the bus by Trump campaign lawyers Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani, responded by releasing a statement.
Mediaite Also reported by •Upworthy

Donald Trump's election campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell after peddling conspiracy theories

 Sidney Powell last week made baseless allegations of voter fraud at a campaign news conference.
SBS Also reported by •UpworthyNYTimes.comMediaite

