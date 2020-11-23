Global  
 

Sidney Powell: The lawyer even Donald Trump thought was too extreme

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 November 2020
Sidney Powell: The lawyer even Donald Trump thought was too extremeDonald Trump has made some pretty outlandish claims since the election. The lawyer his legal team just ditched went too far even for him. It turns out even Donald Trump has limits.The US President and his personal lawyer, Rudy...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell 01:37

 President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Who is Sidney Powell? The Lawyer Behind Wild Voting Conspiracy Theories

 A frequent guest on conservative radio and TV, she briefly became a public face of the Trump campaign before being cut loose on Sunday.
Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings [Video]

Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings

[NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

G.M. Drops Its Support for Trump Climate Rollbacks and Aligns With Biden

 General Motors said it would no longer back President Trump’s lawsuit seeking to strip California of the power to set fuel economy standards.
Sidney Powell: Trump team cuts ties with lawyer who peddled bizarre fraud claims

 The Trump campaign has distanced itself from a lawyer who made dramatic claims of voter fraud at several media events. Sidney Powell claimed without evidence..
'About Half A Scaramucci': Twitter reacts to Donald Trump dumping Sidney Powell from legal team

 Twitter users have reacted to the surprising news today that Donald Trump had dumped one of its top lawyers, Sidney Powell, and implied she had never been a part..
You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team [Video]

You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team

Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team. Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election..

All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat [Video]

All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat

President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican officials have filed nearly two dozen lawsuits since Election Day. It's an attempt to contest the results of the 2020 election. But according to..

Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent [Video]

Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent

As far as press conferences go, in and around the White House, it's been mighty quiet ever since the press began referring to Joe Biden as 'President-Elect.' CNN reports while President Donald Trump..

Trump Dumps Sidney Powell, Lawyer Who Promised to 'Blow Up' Georgia, as Legal Strategy Unravels

 "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team," Rudy Giuliani said.
Trump campaign legal team distances itself from Powell

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Perhaps Sidney Powell has gone too far for even Rudy Giuliani this time. The Trump campaign's legal team moved to...
Giuliani drops Sidney Powell as Trump’s ‘strike force’ splinters

 Trump’s campaign has disavowed attorney Sidney Powell, who as part of its post-election legal team has pushed some of the most extreme...
