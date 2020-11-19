Global  
 

Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Joins Insane Giuliani Presser Claiming Conspiracy Between Communists, Antifa, Soros, Clinton and Hugo Chavez

Mediaite Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
*Rudy Giuliani* got things off to a wild start at the press conference held by President *Donald Trump's* legal team, but *Sidney Powell* was next up to speak, and she cranked things up a notch...or several.
