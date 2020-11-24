The only plane hijacker to get away with it: Who was the mysterious DB Cooper?

Supreme Court allows Trump to end census early



The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a lower-court ruling that had ordered the country's decennial population count be continued until Oct. 31. The Census Bureau said on Aug. 3 that it would wind down data collection by Sept. 30, a month earlier than originally scheduled. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

