The only plane hijacker to get away with it: Who was the mysterious DB Cooper?

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The only plane hijacker to get away with it: Who was the mysterious DB Cooper?On the night of November 24, 1971, somewhere in the sky over Washington state, a mysterious man known only as Dan Cooper threatened to blow up a flight from Portland to Seattle. Given US$200,000 in ransom money, he parachuted out...
D. B. Cooper D. B. Cooper Unidentified man who hijacked a Boeing 727 aircraft in November 1971


Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The largest and most populous city in Oregon, US

Seattle Seattle City in Washington, United States

