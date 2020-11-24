The only plane hijacker to get away with it: Who was the mysterious DB Cooper?
On the night of November 24, 1971, somewhere in the sky over Washington state, a mysterious man known only as Dan Cooper threatened to blow up a flight from Portland to Seattle. Given US$200,000 in ransom money, he parachuted out...
