Biden prioritizes climate crisis by naming John Kerry special envoy

Former Secretary of State John Kerry will return to government.
President Elect Joe Biden's transition team has announced that Kerry will tackle climate change.
Kerry will serve on the National Security Council as the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.
President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots.
