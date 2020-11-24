Global  
 

Biden prioritizes climate crisis by naming John Kerry special envoy

Upworthy Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday appointed John Kerry as his special presidential envoy for climate, underscoring his commitment to...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Kerry Will Be Climate Czar, No Senate Confirmation Needed

 Former Secretary of State John Kerry will return to government. President Elect Joe Biden's transition team has announced that Kerry will tackle climate change. Kerry will serve on the National Security Council as the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. Business Insider reports his position...

