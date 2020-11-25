Global  
 

US election: 'You won't have to concede' - how Donald Trump was nudged towards transition

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
US election: 'You won't have to concede' - how Donald Trump was nudged towards transitionIt may never be known whether Donald Trump truly believed he won the 2020 US election, or if the last two weeks have been an extended face-saving exercise.Some senior Republicans, who have remained publicly silent, viewed the President's...
News video: Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment'

Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment' 00:37

 In a bid to overturn the presidential election, President Donald Trump has set his legal team upon courtrooms across the country. The team, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has consistently made claims of widespread voter fraud--without any verifiable evidence. Now, former New...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Trump signals he is prepared to leave White House

 He has refused to concede the election but says he will quit if Joe Biden is confirmed the winner.
BBC News

Trump, Still Claiming Victory, Says He Will Leave if Electors Choose Biden

 Taking questions from reporters for the first time since Election Day, the president also said he would travel to Georgia to support Republican candidates before..
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden celebrate Thanksgiving quietly amid pandemic

 President Trump spent Thanksgiving morning on the golf course before speaking with members of the military via video call. President-elect Joe Biden and his..
CBS News

US elections: Donald Trump concedes he will have to leave White House

 Donald Trump has admitted he will leave the White House by Inauguration Day."It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Hits Golf Ball in the Water And Screams, 'I Hate This F***ing Hole!!!'

 Donald Trump got in a few holes before his Thanksgiving dinner, but it went about as well as the election for him ... and he was VERY vocal about it. Trump was..
TMZ.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump supporters reportedly calling for boycott of key Georgia Senate races

 Some of President Trump's supporters are calling for a boycott of Georgia's key Senate runoff races, according to Politico. Some Republicans are concerned the..
CBS News

Top Democrats accuse Trump of abuse of power for pardoning Michael Flynn

 Several top Democrats slammed President Trump for pardoning former national security adviser Michael Flynn while many Republicans praised the controversial move...
CBS News

Georgia's Republican secretary of state says he's being "thrown under the bus" by President Trump

 In a Wednesday op-ed for USA Today, Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he is being "thrown under the bus" by President Trump in the..
CBS News
Trump praises Giuliani's 'courage' in election fight [Video]

Trump praises Giuliani's 'courage' in election fight

U.S. President Donald Trump called into a meeting of Republican state legislators in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, repeating his debunked claims of voter fraud and praising Giuliani for his work.

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn [Video]

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in..

Experts Say If Giuliani Is Disbarred, It Won't Be Over The Election [Video]

Experts Say If Giuliani Is Disbarred, It Won't Be Over The Election

Rudy Giuliani is up against numerous calls for his license to practice law to be revoked. But the bar to disbarment is set very high, and legal experts are divided as to whether Giuliani's conduct has..

Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud [Video]

Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Wednesday to take steps to remain safe over the Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases soar, while President Donald Trump repeated his debunked..

President Trump invited Pa. lawmakers to the White House. Then everyone went silent

 President Donald Trump summoned state lawmakers to the White House to talk about the election, but those who went weren't talking about it later.
Upworthy Also reported by •BBC NewsVOA News

The Real Trump Coup – OpEd

The Real Trump Coup – OpEd Trump puts whiteness first and that means he will always have support and Republican leaders know it. Joe Biden has garnered more than 270 electoral votes and...
Eurasia Review

Ralph Nader: Trump’s Massive, Lawless And Immoral Legacy To Our Country Will Continue Unless … OpEd

Ralph Nader: Trump’s Massive, Lawless And Immoral Legacy To Our Country Will Continue Unless … OpEd Trump has gotten away with almost everything throughout his bankruptcy-driven business career and his corrupt, cruel, and costly political years in the White...
Eurasia Review