US election: 'You won't have to concede' - how Donald Trump was nudged towards transition
It may never be known whether Donald Trump truly believed he won the 2020 US election, or if the last two weeks have been an extended face-saving exercise.Some senior Republicans, who have remained publicly silent, viewed the President's...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Trump signals he is prepared to leave White HouseHe has refused to concede the election but says he will quit if Joe Biden is confirmed the winner.
BBC News
Trump, Still Claiming Victory, Says He Will Leave if Electors Choose BidenTaking questions from reporters for the first time since Election Day, the president also said he would travel to Georgia to support Republican candidates before..
NYTimes.com
Trump and Biden celebrate Thanksgiving quietly amid pandemicPresident Trump spent Thanksgiving morning on the golf course before speaking with members of the military via video call. President-elect Joe Biden and his..
CBS News
US elections: Donald Trump concedes he will have to leave White HouseDonald Trump has admitted he will leave the White House by Inauguration Day."It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump Hits Golf Ball in the Water And Screams, 'I Hate This F***ing Hole!!!'Donald Trump got in a few holes before his Thanksgiving dinner, but it went about as well as the election for him ... and he was VERY vocal about it. Trump was..
TMZ.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump supporters reportedly calling for boycott of key Georgia Senate racesSome of President Trump's supporters are calling for a boycott of Georgia's key Senate runoff races, according to Politico. Some Republicans are concerned the..
CBS News
Top Democrats accuse Trump of abuse of power for pardoning Michael FlynnSeveral top Democrats slammed President Trump for pardoning former national security adviser Michael Flynn while many Republicans praised the controversial move...
CBS News
Georgia's Republican secretary of state says he's being "thrown under the bus" by President TrumpIn a Wednesday op-ed for USA Today, Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he is being "thrown under the bus" by President Trump in the..
CBS News
Trump praises Giuliani's 'courage' in election fight
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources