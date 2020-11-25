Global  
 

No Spectators Allowed At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Newsy Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
No Spectators Allowed At Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeWatch VideoMacy's showed off some of its new balloons for its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Some of the new balloons include are the Boss Baby and Red Titan from "Ryan's World."

New floats also include a tribute to women in stem fields — science, technology, engineering and math.

And this year, there will...
