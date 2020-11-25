Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 Driving Russian Orthodox Church To Desperation: Sputnik-V Doesn’t Work – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Covid-19 Driving Russian Orthodox Church To Desperation: Sputnik-V Doesn’t Work – OpEdIt is becoming increasingly evident that Vladimir Putin’s regime is utterly inept in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. This is evidenced by the grim numbers of those infected and online videos depicting piles of bodies in hospitals and morgues of Russia’s largest cities, as well as by the regime’s religious leaders who...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost [Video]

Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost

From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
Thousands pay homage as Serbia's Patriarch is laid to rest after dying of COVID-19 [Video]

Thousands pay homage as Serbia's Patriarch is laid to rest after dying of COVID-19

Serbia is currently facing the worst health crisis since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:05Published
Russia's vaccine to cost less than $20 per person [Video]

Russia's vaccine to cost less than $20 per person

Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will cost less than $20 per person on international markets and Moscow aims to produce more than a billion doses at home and abroad next year, its backers and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published