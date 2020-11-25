Ghislaine Maxwell woken by prison guards every 15 minutes to check she's breathing - lawyer

A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for US financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, says her client...

Harvey Weinstein Has Cameras Recording His Every Move to Prevent Jeffrey Epstein Incident The disgraced producer is currently serving his 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape, while the late financier was found dead in his cell in...

AceShowbiz 2 days ago



