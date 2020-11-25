Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghislaine Maxwell woken by prison guards every 15 minutes to check she's breathing - lawyer

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell woken by prison guards every 15 minutes to check she's breathing - lawyerA lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for US financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, says her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell can't keep Epstein testimony secret [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell can't keep Epstein testimony secret

A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein American financier and convicted sex offender

Harvey Weinstein reportedly being filmed non-stop in prison to avoid another Jeffrey Epstein situation [Video]

Harvey Weinstein reportedly being filmed non-stop in prison to avoid another Jeffrey Epstein situation

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly being filmed "non-stop" while in prison in a bid to prevent injury or death behind bars.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Weinstein Being Filmed Nonstop in Prison to Avoid Another Epstein

 Harvey Weinstein is getting the home movie treatment from behind bars -- having cameras record his every move so he doesn't go the way of Jeffrey Epstein ... TMZ..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell woken by prison guards every 15 minutes to check she's breathing - lawyer

Ghislaine Maxwell woken by prison guards every 15 minutes to check she's breathing - lawyer A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for US financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, says her client...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SeattlePI.comFOXNews.com

Harvey Weinstein Has Cameras Recording His Every Move to Prevent Jeffrey Epstein Incident

 The disgraced producer is currently serving his 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape, while the late financier was found dead in his cell in...
AceShowbiz