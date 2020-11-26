Robert Reich: How Mitch McConnell’s Do Nothing Republicans Are Killing You – OpEd Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Senate adjourned and left town without even trying to pass a COVID disaster relief bill. By the time they return on November 30, based on current trends, an additional estimated 16,000 Americans will have died from COVID-19.



We pay these elected officials to keep us safe, and they’ve failed us. To them I ask: How much... 👓 View full article

