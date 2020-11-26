Trump announces pardon for Michael Flynn, former security advisor who lied to FBI
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he has pardoned Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
