Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump announces pardon for Michael Flynn, former security advisor who lied to FBI

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he has pardoned Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).



It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser

Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser 01:03

 Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser. President Donald Trump announced Flynn's pardon on Wednesday via Twitter. It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon, Donald Trump, via Twitter. Trump's former national security...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn [Video]

Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Tom Wait reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:42Published
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn [Video]

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:20Published
Pres. Trump tweets 'full pardon' for ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn [Video]

Pres. Trump tweets 'full pardon' for ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn pleaded guilty three years ago to lying about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Trump Announces ‘Full Pardon’ of Michael Flynn

BREAKING: Trump Announces ‘Full Pardon’ of Michael Flynn President Donald Trump announced that he will be granting a “Full Pardon” to Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser. Flynn pleaded guilty in...
Mediaite

Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn In Final Weeks In Office

 President Trump announced Wednesday he pardoned Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, granting a...
CBS 2

Trump announces pardon of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn

 "It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon," the president wrote. "Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his...
FOXNews.com