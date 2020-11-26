|
Drake Defends The Weeknd, Says Grammys ‘May No Longer Matter’
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Drake has come to the defense of The Weeknd amid his Grammys snub, saying the awards show “may no longer matter.” In a post to the...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
The Weeknd accuses the Grammys of being 'corrupt' 00:57
The Weeknd has put the Grammys on blast after he failed to receive a single nomination for next year's ceremony, despite having one of the biggest songs of 2020 with 'Blinding Lights'.
