Macy's 2020 Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch today in every time zone
Thursday, 26 November 2020 (
2 hours ago) The show will go on. There won't be student marching bands or sidewalk crowds, but there will be plenty of Pikachu, Tom and Jerry, the...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Keeping Holiday Magic Alive
Like all things 2020, Thanksgiving looks a lot different this year. But Macy's still wants to bring the magic of the season alive, just in a safer way. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from Herald..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:51 Published 4 hours ago
Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade
Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km)..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01 Published 1 day ago
Related news from verified sources