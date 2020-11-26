Cowboys vs. Washington odds, line: 2020 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, predictions from top model on 115-75 roll
Thursday, 26 November 2020 (
3 hours ago) SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys game 10,000 times
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
To Grow CTV Ads, Tubi Gets Hands-On: Fitch
As AVOD connected TV services line up behind SVODs to take their share of eyeballs and ad spend, it seems they are having to roll up their sleeves and get manual. In this video interview with Beet.TV,..
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:27 Published 1 week ago
NFC East Preview Week 6: Eagles Face Ravens In Battle Of The Birds
CBS Philadelphia sports director Don Bell breaks down Week 6 matchups in the NFC East, the NFL’s worst division to date. The Eagles face a daunting challenge as they host the Ravens, while the Giants..
Credit: CBS Local Duration: 03:16 Published on October 15, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Cowboys vs. Washington odds, line: 2020 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, predictions from model on 115-75 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys game 10,000 times
CBS Sports
2 days ago
Lions vs. Texans odds, line, spread: 2020 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, predictions from model on 115-75 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Texans vs. Lions game 10,000 times
CBS Sports
2 days ago
Ravens vs. Steelers odds, line, spread: 2020 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, predictions from model on 115-75 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Steelers vs. Ravens game 10,000 times
CBS Sports
2 days ago