Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israel ‘Takes Advantage’ Of Trump’s Remaining Days In Office – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Israel ‘Takes Advantage’ Of Trump’s Remaining Days In Office – OpEdIn a few words, a close associate of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, summed up the logic behind the ongoing frenzy to expand illegal Jewish settlements in Israel.

“These days are an irreplaceable opportunity to establish our hold on the Land of Israel, and I’m sure that our friend, President (Donald) Trump and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Israel 'takes advantage' of Trump's remaining days in office

 (MENAFN - Jordan Times) In a few words, a close associate of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, summed up the logic behind the ongoing fre...
MENAFN.com