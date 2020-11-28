Global  
 

Iranian Scientist Linked To Nuclear Programs Assassinated Allegedly by Israel

HNGN Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Iranian Scientist Linked To Nuclear Programs Assassinated Allegedly by IsraelThe Iranian government confirmed on Friday that Israel is allegedly behind the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist near Tehran. The allegation was, however, presented without any evidence.
 An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

