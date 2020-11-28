Iranian Scientist Linked To Nuclear Programs Assassinated Allegedly by Israel
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () The Iranian government confirmed on Friday that Israel is allegedly behind the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist near Tehran. The allegation was, however, presented without any evidence.
An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.