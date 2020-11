PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Published Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies 00:55 Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85. The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety, died aftera short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said in a Facebook post.