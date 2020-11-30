Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
A mysterious silver monolith that was placed in the Utah desert has disappeared less than 10 days after it was spotted by wildlife biologists performing a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep, federal officials and witnesses said.
A mysterious silver monolith that was placed in the Utah desert has disappeared less than 10 days after it was spotted by wildlife biologists performing a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep, federal officials and witnesses said.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources