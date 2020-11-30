Global  
 

Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
A mysterious silver monolith that was placed in the Utah desert has disappeared less than 10 days after it was spotted by wildlife biologists performing a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep, federal officials and witnesses said.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith

Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith 00:50

 Is this mysterious finding proof of aliens on earth? The Utah Department of Public Safety spotted an unusual object this month (Nov 20). Crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock. The Aero Bureau & Utah Division of Wildlife Resources had been conducting...

