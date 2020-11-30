Canada to add to record deficit in pandemic recovery attempt Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government vowed Monday to spend billions more to help the country recover from the pandemic. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How can India revive growth?



India is staring at its sharpest growth contraction on record. With more than five million Covid-19 cases so far, the country has announced a nearly 24 per cent slump in its economy in the three months.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 06:16 Published on October 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources Canada to add to record deficit in pandemic recovery attempt TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government vowed Monday to spend billions more to help the country recover from the...

SeattlePI.com 2 hours ago





