Canada to add to record deficit in pandemic recovery attempt Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government vowed Monday to spend billions more to help the country recover from the pandemic.



Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the country is facing its most severe challenge since World War II, the worst economic shock since the Great Depression and the worse health crisis since the Spanish flu over a century ago.



The cost to date has the federal deficit reaching a record $381.6 billion Canadian (US$294 billion) this year, but the government said it could close in on $400 billion Canadian (US$308 billion) if widespread lockdowns return in the coming weeks. Toronto, Canada’s largest city, is on lockdown.



The government’s fall economic update proposes to send extra child-benefit payments to families next year. The government is proposing $25 billion Canadian (US$19 billion) in new spending. Freeland said Canada entered the pandemic in the strongest fiscal position of any G7 country.



“We can afford the investment,” Freeland said in Parliament. “Federal debt servicing costs relative to the size of our economy remain at a 100-year low and we are locking in those low costs.”



The government wants to bring the wage subsidy back to 75% of business payroll costs. Businesses who have seen a 30% percentage decrease in revenue have been eligible in the past. The government will also extend a business rent subsidy to mid-March.



Freeland said the measures will be removed once the economy improves, although the timing is tied to the path of the pandemic.



Freeland said Canada has recovered 80% of the 3 million jobs lost at the outset of the pandemic in Canada.



“Compare to that the United States which has recovered just over half,” Freeland said.



But Trudeau has come under... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How can India revive growth?



India is staring at its sharpest growth contraction on record. With more than five million Covid-19 cases so far, the country has announced a nearly 24 per cent slump in its economy in the three months.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 06:16 Published on October 6, 2020

