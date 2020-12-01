Global  
 

Smoke inhalation complications cause of death for Tony Hsieh

Upworthy Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos, died from complications of smoke inhalation sustained during a house fire...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
 Several Nevada leaders are reacting to the death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh reported on Friday.

