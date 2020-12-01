News24.com | Biden wins in Arizona and Wisconsin certified, further cementing Donald Trump's defeat
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden's victories in Arizona and Wisconsin have been certified, further cementing his win even as Donald Trump continues to make baseless claims of vote fraud.
