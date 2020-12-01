Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Biden wins in Arizona and Wisconsin certified, further cementing Donald Trump's defeat

News24 Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden's victories in Arizona and Wisconsin have been certified, further cementing his win even as Donald Trump continues to make baseless claims of vote fraud.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin

Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin 01:02

 President Donald Trump's election campaign demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties. Joe Biden ended up gaining votes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Transition: Women Named To Biden Economic Team; Trump Doesn't Concede As Arizona Certifies Results [Video]

Transition: Women Named To Biden Economic Team; Trump Doesn't Concede As Arizona Certifies Results

President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce members of the new administration's economic team, including Cal economist Janet Yellen. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump refused to concede as Arizona..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:16Published
Key states certify presidential election results [Video]

Key states certify presidential election results

[NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:09Published
President-Elect Joe Biden Announces New Members Of His Administration [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Announces New Members Of His Administration

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports this comes as President Trump continues to dispute the validity of the election result.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden's victory confirmation in Arizona, Wisconsin a blow to Trump

 Joe Biden's victory confirmation in Arizona and Wisconsin has made it even more difficult for the Trump campaign to overturn his re-election defeat.
DNA

US election: Wisconsin, Arizona confirm Biden win

 Wisconsin and Arizona have confirmed Joe Biden's electoral victory over Donald Trump amid ongoing allegations of fraud from Trump's campaign. Arizona officials...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •UpworthyDenver PostSBSCTV NewsUSATODAY.comCBC.caNewsmax

Newsmax Calls Biden Winner in Arizona, Wisconsin

 Newsmax is naming Joe Biden the winner of Arizona and Wisconsin, now that both states certified election results Monday showing he defeated President Donald...
Newsmax